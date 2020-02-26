Cotton Corporation launches cotton brand

Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has launched “HIRA,” a brand name for the cotton that it markets with specific quality parameters.

A press release from the corporation said cotton sold under CCI-HIRA (High In Reliable Attributes) brand will have minimum trash (less than 1.7 %), low moisture, better grade, etc.

The need for a brand was felt to assure the customers of good and reliable quality of Indian cotton. It will also help Indian cotton gain international recognition.

CCI, which is a mini ratna public sector undertaking, has procured over 60 lakh bales of cotton so far this season. Only the cotton that meets specific standards will be sold under the brand name, said CCI CMDP. Alli Rani.

