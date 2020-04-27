Cost of doing business to see significant rise

As COVID-19 takes its toll on the economy and on human lives, the cost of doing business is set to go up as companies gear up to adhere to new safety and hygiene standards in their daily operations despite likely scaled down business activity and lower earnings.

“The [change in] cost of doing business will vary from sector to sector. In the case of verticals like salons, where human touch is high, the cost would go up by 30-40%. If a person who gives a haircut or a facial has to wear a new PPE for every new customer, it is about a ₹500-₹600 extra per customer,” said B.S. Nagesh, chairman, Retailers Association of India and founder TRRAIN.

He said for larger retail stores, the cost escalation would be anywhere between 10-50%.

Efficacy to decline

“If one comes to a 1,000 sq. ft store and if only four people are allowed, then the efficacy of the store would come down by 50%. In that case, the cost will go up by 10-15 % easily. But overall the impact would be 30-35% in the first year,” he said.

For large manufacturers and hotels and restaurants the cost escalation will be in double digits, as companies will be forced to operate at sub-optimal levels due to lack of demand and fewer employees. “There will be impact in terms of cost because manufacturing facilities will run at lower capacity due to intermittent runs,” said Sanjiv Puri, chairman & managing director, ITC Ltd.

The company’s hotels business is set to undergo changes in service delivery in confirmity with the new normal.

Contact-less service

“In the hotels business, customers have a lot of concern around safety. We have to think about how to redesign our services and deliver non-contact service, how to maintain social distance norms and how to create many more avenues for check-ins etc,” he said.

Airlines and airport operators will also have to bear extra costs to take on board fewer passengers, possibly well below existing capacities as well as breakeven levels and deploy more manpower to enforce safety and hygiene norms.