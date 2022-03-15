Cosmea Financial Holdings forays into edutech space in JV

Cosmea Financial Holdings (CFH), promoted by Sam Ghosh, has entered the edutech space with the unveiling of Torus Primero Edutech Private Ltd.

The company, a joint venture between CFH and Delhi-based Primero Skills and Training Private Ltd., aims to provide vocational training to 1 million youth across 40 sectors over the span of the next 18 months.

The firm plans to target the Indian skill, education and edutech sector by using technology to offer its courses and industry-recognised certifications.

“Torus Primero Edutech aims to provide skilling, reskilling and upskilling to participate in the global knowledge economy and lead to better employability opportunities,” the company said.

“This will contribute to the Government of India’s Skill Development initiative and is in line with the National Education Policy 2021,” it added.

“Using an intuitive technology platform, we will provide new age skills across high growth sectors — Finance, Retail, Hospitality and Healthcare — in India and the Middle East. We further plan to align over a million jobs for our trainees in the next five years through this platform,” said Jayanta Das, CEO, Torus Primero.

The company plans to adopt a hybrid training model, with both online and offline presence, for its courses with focus on reaching out to individuals between 16-30 years through various channels.

The programmes would be assessed using Artificial Intelligence and certified by established gold standard agencies/bodies recognised across industries, it said.

The JV will also focus on the North East region, where it sees a great potential, and will be expanding its online and offline presence in these States, it added.