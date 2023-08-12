ADVERTISEMENT

Corporate travel from India to Australia rebounds

August 12, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

‘India is the first international market to bounce back to pre-covid level while other geographies are still taking time to recover’

Mini Tejaswi

Nishant Kashikar

Corporate travel from India to Australia has significantly rebounded with industry segments including cement, paint, pharma, automobile, insurance, infrastructure, logistics etc. actively contributing to the uptick, said Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager, Tourism Australia, the tourism promotion arm of the Australian government.

“India is the first international market to bounce back to pre-covid level while other geographies are still taking time to recover. Most corporate segments in India are contributing to this recovery,’‘ Mr. Kashikar told TheHindu.

Between June 2022 and May 2023, Australia received 3,75,000 Indian visitors, breaching previous year’s 3,67,000 visitations, he said.

According to Mr. Kashikar, Bengaluru-based Herbalife recently sent 2,500 of its associates on a holiday to Australia. ICICI Prudential, Maxlife Insurance, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, JSW Cement, Ambuja Cement, Mangalam Cement, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor, Mahindra & Mahindra, Berger Paints and Asian Paints are some of the other enterprises that triggered quick recovery.

In the 12-month period mentioned above, Mr. Kashikar further said, Indian tourists contributed ₹11,000 crore to the Australian economy, 16% higher than the previous year’s revenues. With this, India is slotted at 5th position in Australia’s spend ranking, up from 6th a year ago. Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru are the lead markets for Australia followed by Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

