Corporate tax collections climb 34% till July

FY22 collections were 9% higher than pre-COVID levels of 2018-19

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
August 12, 2022 22:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

India's corporate tax collections this year have grown by a 'robust' 34% by July 31, compared with a year earlier, the Income Tax Department said on Friday, without sharing the exact tax revenues during the period.

Noting that the simplified tax regime with low rates and no exemptions had lived up to its promise, the department cited corporate tax collections during 2021-22 which had grown 58% year-on-year to ₹7.23 lakh crore. These collections, it noted, were 9% higher than pre-COVID levels of 2018-19.

"The positive trend of growth continues, but for the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic during FY 2020-21, when the corporate tax collections took a temporary hit," the department said in a series of tweets. The statements assume significance amid Opposition parties' charges of the government favouring corporates while seeking a debate on freebies announced by State governments.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
taxes and duties

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app