Corporate funding in energy storage falls 31% to $15.2 bn: Mercom Capital

November 02, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Global corporate funding in the energy storage segment fell 31% to $15.2 billion during January-September 2023, U.S.-based Mercom Capital said on Thursday.

The segment had attracted $22 billion worth of investments during the nine month period last year, the research firm said in its latest report.

"Corporate funding in the energy storage sector was down 31% in 9M (nine month) 2023, with $15.2 billion raised in 94 deals, compared with $22 billion in 93 deals in 9M 2022," it said.

However, during the July-September quarter the segment attracted $8.2 billion investment, up 32% year-on-year over $6.2 billion raised in the same period of 2022.

The funding includes the venture capital, debt and public market financing modes.

In India, a lithium-ion battery manufacturer raised $2.4 million in pre-series A round funding, while public infrastructure finance company REC Ltd. approved a funding of $730.8 million to Greenko to develop a 1,440 MW standalone pumped storage project.

Mercom delivers market intelligence on energy storage, smart grid, and solar besides advisory on new markets and strategic decisions.

