Coronavirus | Centre caps MRP of 3-ply meltblown face masks at ₹16/piece till June 30

The Centre has capped the maximum retail price of 3-ply face masks made of meltblown non-woven fabric at ₹16 per piece till June 30 after clearing confusion with the manufacturers, Consumer Affairs Secretary Pawan Agarwal said on Thursday.

On March 21, the Consumer Affairs Ministry had notified MRP for 2-ply and 3-ply ‘surgical’ face masks at ₹8 and ₹10 per piece, respectively. But for 3-ply meltblown face masks, it had said MRP would be at the rate that prevailed as on February 12.

“We had a meeting with face mask manufacturers. They were facing some challenges because of lack of clarity on MRP front. So, we have decided to fix the MRP of 3-ply meltblown face masks at ₹16 per piece,” Mr. Agarwal told the PTI.

The retail price of 2-ply and 3-ply surgical face masks remain the same. The rates will remain in force up to June 30, he said.

Efforts are being made to ensure sufficient supply of face masks and hand sanitisers are available in the current situation, he added.

Want N95 mask? Get doctor’s prescription | When do you need to wear a mask?