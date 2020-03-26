Business

Coronavirus | Centre caps MRP of 3-ply meltblown face masks at ₹16/piece till June 30

Representational image only.

Representational image only.   | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

The retail price of 2-ply and 3-ply surgical face masks remain the same.

The Centre has capped the maximum retail price of 3-ply face masks made of meltblown non-woven fabric at ₹16 per piece till June 30 after clearing confusion with the manufacturers, Consumer Affairs Secretary Pawan Agarwal said on Thursday.

Watch | Soap or sanitiser? Which works better?
 |
Watch | COVID-19: Masks and sanitisers are now essential commodities

On March 21, the Consumer Affairs Ministry had notified MRP for 2-ply and 3-ply ‘surgical’ face masks at ₹8 and ₹10 per piece, respectively. But for 3-ply meltblown face masks, it had said MRP would be at the rate that prevailed as on February 12.

“We had a meeting with face mask manufacturers. They were facing some challenges because of lack of clarity on MRP front. So, we have decided to fix the MRP of 3-ply meltblown face masks at ₹16 per piece,” Mr. Agarwal told the PTI.

Watch | Coronavirus: Can masks protect you?
 

The retail price of 2-ply and 3-ply surgical face masks remain the same. The rates will remain in force up to June 30, he said.

Efforts are being made to ensure sufficient supply of face masks and hand sanitisers are available in the current situation, he added.

Want N95 mask? Get doctor’s prescription | When do you need to wear a mask?

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 26, 2020 6:04:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/coronavirus-centre-caps-mrp-of-3-ply-meltblown-face-masks-at-16piece-till-june-30/article31173730.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY