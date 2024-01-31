GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coromandel’s board approves new chemical plants in Kakinada 

January 31, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Agri inputs solution provider Coromandel International’s board approved setting up new phosphoric and sulphuric acid plants at its Kakinada fertiliser unit in Andhra Pradesh with an investment of ₹1,029 crore.

The proposal follows 100% utilisation of the existing 1,550 tonnes per day (TPD) phosphoric acid and 4,200 TPD sulphuric acid capacities. The facilities proposed will add 750 TPD phosphoric acid capacity and 1,800 TPD of sulphuric acid within 24 months. The projects, to be funded through internal accruals/loans, will reduce dependence on imports and make Kakinada an integrated facility.

“The investment is in line with our company’s long-term objectives to secure key raw materials for its fertiliser production,” the Murugappa group company said in a filing.

On Tuesday’s board approval to expand backward integration capabilities, Coromandel International Executive Vice Chairman Arun Alagappan said the plants, to be established subject to receiving regulatory approvals, will further improve the company’s cost efficiencies, raw material security and can contribute to the government’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. Shares of the company closed flat on Wednesday at Rs.1,050.55 apiece on the BSE.

Related Topics

inorganic chemical / industrial production

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.