JUST IN
- 2 mins Sundaram-Clayton Q4 net jumps ninefold to ₹722 crore
- 35 mins City Union Bank gets Narayanan as part-time chairman
- 58 mins Coromandel International to acquire 45% in Senegal firm for $19.6 mn
- 59 mins LIC IPO's retail portion fully subscribed on day 3; offer closes on Monday
- 3 hrs L&T Infotech, Mindtree announce merger
- 3 hrs Reliance Jio Q4 profit up 24 % to ₹ 4,173 crore
- 4 hrs Farmers want delinking of crop loan from CIBIL score
- 4 hrs Rupee plummets 57 paise to close at 76.92 against U.S. dollar
- 4 hrs Markets crash amid global rout; Sensex dives 867 points
- 6 hrs Canara Bank Q4 net profit jumps 65% to ₹1,666 crore
- LIC IPO: Retail portion subscribed fully
- Investors wealth tumbles over ₹5.10 lakh crore in early trade
- The SpiceJet ‘accident’
- Markets go into tailspin in early trade; Sensex dives over 980 points
- ICICI, BoB, BoI, Central Bank revise lending rates after RBI's repo rate increase