ADVERTISEMENT

Coromandel International raises stake in agri-tech start-up Ecozen

May 06, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Agriculture solutions provider Coromandel International has raised its stake in climate-smart deep-tech company Ecozen with a ₹24 crore investment by subsidiary and corporate venture capital arm Dare Ventures.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dare Ventures is acquiring 3.13% equity stake... with this our company will hold 5.54% stake in Ecozen,” Coromandel said in a filing.

The Murugappa group firm said with sustainable solutions like solar-powered irrigation, Ecozen has bettered more than 1.8 lakh Indian farmers’ lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

In FY23, Ecozen clocked ₹274 crore turnover, increasing by fivefold, its growth over the last three years. It has further set its sights on expanding offerings and market presence into Africa and Southeast Asia to build climate-smart solutions for agriculture.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Our increased shareholding in Ecozen reflects our confidence in the company’s ability to drive positive change and create long-term value for stakeholders,” President, Corporate and CFO of Coromandel Jayashree Satagopan said.

Ecozen leverages advanced technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and energy storage to boost agricultural incomes and to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and food losses. “Immensely grateful for the continued support and investment from Dare Ventures... their contribution has been instrumental in our journey towards expanding our impact and reach,” CEO and co-founder Devendra Gupta said in a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US