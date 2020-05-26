Coromandel International Q4 net surges

Agri solutions provider Coromandel International has posted a ₹234 crore consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March that in comparison to the year earlier period’s ₹110 crore is an increase of 112%.

Total income of the company, which is in the business of fertilisers, crop protection, bio pesticides, specialty nutrients, organic manure, and retail, was 9% higher at ₹2,881 crore (₹2,647 crore).

For the full fiscal, the consolidated net profit was ₹1,065 crore or 48% higher compared to ₹720 crore registered in 2018-19. Total income, however, declined marginally to ₹13,177 crore (₹13,262 crore).

Managing Director Sameer Goel said, “Coromandel had a strong performance in FY19-20, driven by nutrient and allied businesses and a good recovery in crop protection business. The performance was further supported by external factors like above normal monsoon, good reservoir levels which resulted in improved sowing and agri input consumption in the company's key markets.”

The company continued with its focus, among other aspects, on improving cost and operational efficiencies through backward integration, smart sourcing and managing its working capital.

A release said phosphatic fertiliser sales volumes for the year increased by 4% to 31.4 lakh tonnes, driven by the company’s own manufactured products. Consumption as reflected through point of sales from retailers to the farmers, increased by 12% to 31.6 lakh tonnes.

Mr. Goel said healthy agricultural growth was expected in the upcoming Kharif season in the backdrop of good reservoir levels and forecast of a normal monsoon as well as the recent agricultural reforms announced by the government.

On the research and development and product development initiatives, the release said the Coromandel Lab with IIT Bombay and Monash Academy has made significant progress in the development of next-generation fertilisers which will offer high nutrient efficiency. A collaborative project has been initiated with IIT Kharagpur for the rapid testing of soil and petioles.

Dividend

The company has recommended a dividend of ₹12 per equity share (representing 1,200%) on the equity shares of ₹1 each for 2019-20.