Coromandel International Q3 net profit plunges to ₹228.11 crore

January 30, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Murugappa group company Coromandel International reported consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December declined sharply to ₹228.11 crore from ₹526.85 crore in the year-earlier period.

Revenue from operations of the agri inputs solution provider stood at ₹5,464.15 crore (₹8,309.59 crore). Shares of the company on Tuesday closed 7.64% lower at ₹1,050.30 apiece on the BSE.

The contribution of nutrient and allied business to the revenue was ₹4,902.66 crore (₹7,709.83 crore), while crop protection solutions accounted for ₹615.44 crore (₹652.58 crore).

“Agri inputs industry experienced a challenging quarter with external headwinds such as below normal monsoons and lower crop sowing. The nutrient based subsidy (NBS) rates for Rabi season underwent a steep downward revision which, coupled with the rising raw material prices, further impacted the industry’s performance,” executive vice chairman Arun Alagappan said in a release.

Overall, the phosphatic industry’s primary sales witnessed a de-growth in volumes by 17% during the quarter. Despite the challenges, Coromandel’s nutrient and allied businesses improved market share during the quarter.

He said while the short-term business environment remained challenging, Coromandel would continue to invest in value creation opportunities through efficiency improvement programmes, horizontal and vertical expansions. The Board meeting on Tuesday approved the company’s plan to expand its backward integration capabilities by setting up phosphoric and sulphuric acid plants at its Kakinada fertilizer unit, subject to receiving regulatory approvals. This will further improve the company’s cost efficiencies and raw material security, and can contribute to the government’s vision of an Atma Nirbhar Bharat.