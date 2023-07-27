Coromandel International Q1 net declines marginally on lower income

July 27, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Murugappa Group company Coromandel International posted a consolidated net profit of ₹494 crore for the quarter ended June, a decline of 1% compared to ₹499 crore in the year-earlier period.

Total income marginally declined to ₹5,738 crore (₹5,783 crore). “Coromandel posted a steady performance in Q1, registering strong volume growth and sustaining its profitability. This despite challenging business environment as delayed monsoon onset impacted crop sowing and agri-input applications,” Executive Vice Chairman Arun Alagappan said.

Nutrient and allied businesses’ performance was led by a robust 18% sales volume growth in phosphatic fertilisers. The crop protection segment’s performance during the quarter was affected by industry headwinds and sub-normal rainfall in its key markets, the company said. Coromandel International is into fertilisers, crop protection chemicals, bio products, speciality nutrients, organic fertiliser and retail.

ADVERTISEMENT

With improved coverage of South-West monsoon across the country, “we expect the agri inputs consumption to pick up in Q2,” Mr. Alagappan said in a release. On BSE, the company’s shares closed with a gain of 1.05% at ₹1,003.00 apiece on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.