Coromandel International net surges 38% to ₹526.85 cr.

February 02, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Murugappa Group company Coromandel International reported consolidated net profit increased more than 38%, year on year, for the December quarter to ₹526.85 crore.

The higher net profit came on a nearly 64% increase in the total income to ₹8,349,18 crore (₹5,099.50 crore). The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share.

“Overall, the agricultural environment remained favourable in most of the key operating markets with above average monsoon, normal crop sowing and favourable policies from the government aiding better availability of agri inputs,” executive vice chairman Arun Alagappan said.

The company said the good growth in revenue and profitability would help its further investments in the agri business. Record volume sales in NPKs and higher subsidy realisation in the nutrients business primarily was behind the increase in the revenue during the quarter. In crop protection business, domestic formulation and B2B business grew, which was offset with headwinds in the export markets. Key capex projects for capacity expansion and backward integration are progressing as per schedule, it said in a release.