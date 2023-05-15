ADVERTISEMENT

Coromandel International consolidated net declines 15% to ₹246 crore

May 15, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Firm declares final dividend of ₹6 a share

The Hindu Bureau

Murugappa Group company Coromandel International reported consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March declined by almost 15% from the year-earlier period to ₹246.44 crore.

The lower net profit came on a more than 28% increase in total income to ₹5,522.68 crore.

For 2022-23, the fertilizer maker reported an almost 32% increase in net profit to ₹2,012.93 on the back of total income rising almost 55% to ₹29,799.03.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On a standalone basis, the net profit was more than 42% at ₹261.53 crore and total income at ₹5,519.19 crore, an increase of about 29%. For the fiscal, the net profit increased 44% to ₹2,034.67 crore, while total income at ₹29,784.31 increased 55%.

Final dividend

The company has declared a final dividend of ₹6 per share (face value of ₹1 each). In February, it had declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share.

On Monday, the company’s shares closed 1.02% lower at Rs.960.75 apiece on the BSE.

“Coromandel delivered a robust performance, registering strong growth in turnover and profitability with its diversified portfolio of nutrients, crop protection, bio products and retail business,” Executive Vice Chairman Arun Alagappan said. Major capital expenditure projects like sulphuric acid plant and desalination plant are progressing as per schedule.

The healthy reservoir levels and good soil moisture conditions in the country could offset the likely El Nino impact during the upcoming Kharif season and efforts are underway to mitigate any adverse impact of below-normal monsoons, he said in a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US