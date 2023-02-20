ADVERTISEMENT

Coromandel develops nano tech-based fertiliser

February 20, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Firm setting up greenfield facility in A.P for launch in 2023, awaiting Centre’s nod for commercial launch of Nano DAP

The Hindu Bureau

Murugappa Group company Coromandel International has successfully developed a nano technology-based fertiliser, Nano DAP, from its research and development centre based in IIT Bombay.

Extensive field studies on product efficacy, biosafety and toxicity in different agro-climatic zones with leading agricultural universities are being conducted and trial results encouraging. The company said its application with the Centre for commercial release of Nano DAP is in an advanced stage of approval.

Coromandel has filed a patent for the product and is setting up a greenfield facility in Andhra Pradesh. The plan is to launch the product in 2023, the company said in a release. “Coromandel is promoting new technologies for enhancing the resource use efficiency of its agri solutions. Nano DAP will go a long way in driving sustainability of Indian farms through improving nutrient uptake, lowering water consumption and minimising environmental losses,” executive vice chairman Arun Alagappan said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Usage of Nano DAP will make farm economics more attractive and could drive sustainable usage and site-specific nutrient applications, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US