Coromandel develops nano tech-based fertiliser

February 20, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Murugappa Group company Coromandel International has successfully developed a nano technology-based fertiliser, Nano DAP, from its research and development centre based in IIT Bombay.

Extensive field studies on product efficacy, biosafety and toxicity in different agro-climatic zones with leading agricultural universities are being conducted and trial results encouraging. The company said its application with the Centre for commercial release of Nano DAP is in an advanced stage of approval.

Coromandel has filed a patent for the product and is setting up a greenfield facility in Andhra Pradesh. The plan is to launch the product in 2023, the company said in a release. “Coromandel is promoting new technologies for enhancing the resource use efficiency of its agri solutions. Nano DAP will go a long way in driving sustainability of Indian farms through improving nutrient uptake, lowering water consumption and minimising environmental losses,” executive vice chairman Arun Alagappan said.

Usage of Nano DAP will make farm economics more attractive and could drive sustainable usage and site-specific nutrient applications, he said.