ADVERTISEMENT

Core signals: Coal output growth at six-month low in December

January 02, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - NEW DELHI

But a 5.6% sequential rise in dispatches to end-users suggests electricity output may have recovered from November’s lows

Vikas Dhoot
Vikas Dhoot

NEW DELHI, 06/05/2022: A coal-laden goods train passes through the Faridabad railway station, in New Delhi on May 06, 2022. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma / The Hindu | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

India’s coal output growth slid to a six-month low of 10.75% in December 2023, with production levels nearing 93 million tonnes (MT), as per data released by the Coal ministry on Tuesday.

Coal has a weightage of over 10% in the Index of Core Industries, which had slid to the lowest levels since March 2023 in November, with the growth rate slipping to a six-month low of 7.8%. The eight core sectors, which constitute a little over 40% of the Index of Industrial Production or IIP, had grown 12% in October, when the IIP jumped at a 16-month high pace of 11.7%.

The National Statistical Office will release November’s IIP numbers on January 12 and economists expect industrial output growth to have eased to around 7%-8% from October’s surge.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Core sectors’ growth is also expected to slow between December 2023 and February 2024, owing to base effects from the previous year and the coal sector numbers for December back this expectation.

Coal dispatches from mine pitheads to end-users stood at 86.23 MT in December, growing at a milder rate of 8.36% compared to 9% in November. The broadest end-use sector for coal, electricity generation, had seen growth slow from 20.3% in October to a five-month low of 5.6% in November, with power output at its lowest level since March 2023.

Despite the slower year-on-year growth, December’s coal dispatch numbers are 5.6% over November and suggest that electricity generation, which has a nearly 20% weightage in the core sectors’ index, may have bounced back somewhat last month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US