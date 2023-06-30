HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Core sector growth pace eases to 4.3% in May

The core sector growth stood at 19.3% in May 2022

June 30, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
There was a decline in the production of crude oil, natural gas and electricity.

There was a decline in the production of crude oil, natural gas and electricity. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The pace of growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slackened to 4.3% in May on account of a decline in the production of crude oil, natural gas and electricity, according to the data released by the government on Friday.

The core sector growth stood at 19.3% in May 2022.

During April-May this fiscal, the output growth of these eight sectors slowed down to 4.3 per cent against 14.3% in the year-earlier period, the data showed.

Commenting on the numbers, Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head - Research & Outreach, Icra Ltd. said the growth remained broadly stable in May.

"Icra expects the YoY (year-on-year) IIP (index of industrial production) growth to print at about 4-6% in May 2023," she said.

The eight core industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the IIP.

The output of crude oil contracted by 1.9% during the month under review. Similarly, the production of natural gas and electricity dipped by 0.3% each in May.

The growth rate of the coal output declined to 7.2% in May against 33.5% in the same month last year.

The growth rate in the output of refinery products too declined to 2.8% in May against 28% a year earlier.

The rate of growth in the production of fertilizer, steel and cement slowed down to 9.7%, 9.2% and 15.5%, respectively, in May this year compared with 22.9 %, 15.1% and 26.2% in May 2022.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.