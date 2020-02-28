Business

Core sector grows 2.2% as power output picks up

Crude, natural gas, fertilizers in red

Eight core industries recorded a 2.2% growth in January helped by expansion in the production of coal, refinery products and electricity, official data showed.

The infrastructure sectors had expanded by 1.5% in January 2019.

The production of coal, refinery products and electricity grew by 8%, 1.9% and 2.8% respectively.

Sectors which recorded negative growth during the month under review are crude oil, natural gas, and fertilizers.

During the April-January period, core industries growth slowed down to 0.6% against 4.4% in the year-ago period. The eight core sectors recorded negative growth from August 2019 to November 2019.

