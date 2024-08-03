Cordelia Cruises sets sights on Mumbai, Sydney, to add 2 ships

Buoyed by the success of its maiden vessel, Cordelia Cruises has decided to add a few more international destinations to its itinerary and has placed orders for two more vessels, said a top executive.

If everything goes according to plan, the second vessel will be arriving in India either by the early or mid-2025. While one vessel will take tourists from Mumbai to Dubai, the other will set sail from Mumbai to Sydney.

“We have placed orders for two more vessels. Everything is in the pipeline. They are delayed because of the closure of Red Sea -Suez Canal for cruise vessels,” said Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt. Ltd.’s President & CEO Jurgen Bailom said in an interaction. Cordelia Cruises is a premium cruise brand owned by Waterways Leisure Tourism.

While declining to give more details about the new ships, he said the two ships were waiting for the delivery dateline. Once it is firmed up, the company will announce the itinerary.

Currently, in its third year of sailing, Cordelia Cruises is operating about nine months in a year on the West coast between Mumbai to Goa, Kochi and Lakshadweep. On the East coast, from July to September, it sails from Chennai to three ports in Sri Lanka and Chennai-high seas and goes back to Mumbai.

“We are adding more international destinations from next year. The vessel will leave from Mumbai to Chennai enroute Goa and Kochi. Later, it will touch the ports in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Sydney,” he said.

Asked about the details, he said it would be a 32-35 days one way sailing from Mumbai to Sydney and guests have to fly back or they can book for round-trip. The cost would be affordable, if one were to take the costs of air ticket and hotel accommodation.

Beginning next year, Cordelia is also planning to add Vizag and Puducherry to its list on the east coast itinerary. “The first few sailings will happen between Chennai-Vizag-high seas, Chennai-Puducherry and then we will go to Sri Lanka. Plans are on to add Diu, Porbandar and Maldvies in the future,” he said.

Asked about about the public response to the cruise, he said: “My ship is 100% full. That’s why we are purchasing second vessel. We are getting bookings from Indian as well as from international tourists. In January, Cordelia Empress sailed to Dubai to complete technical survey.”