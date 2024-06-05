Conversion of farmlands triggered newer businesses in India: Swiss firm Buhler

Buhler, a Swiss firm that offers technology solutions to grain, food and animal feed processing industries, said rapid conversion of farmlands in India for other purposes may expose the company to newer market opportunities in the country. Prashant Gokhale, Managing Director, Bühler India said the firm was seeing several market dynamics play out simultaneously even as rapid conversion of farmlands for other purposes were taking place across the country.

“Alongside the rapid conversion of farmlands in the country, we are seeing demand for processing technologies. Urbanisation and reduction of arable land could potentially increase the focus on food processing technologies to ensure the efficient use of agricultural produce in the country,’‘ he observed.

According to Mr. Gokhale, the food processing sector has already been witnessing a growth, and increasing urbanisation would only solidify this trend. “Bühler, with our expertise in processing solutions for chocolate, convenience foods, will benefit from this trend as food businesses seek to meet a growing demand,” he said. Also, the reduction in farmlands might encourage diversification of agriculture towards high-value crops, which might require specialised processing equipment and services, an area where Bühler has expertise, he added. “Apart from these, we also see a larger trend emerging around convenience food, grain storage, electric mobility, semiconductor and electronics which will have a positive impact on our business in India,” Mr. Gokhale further said.