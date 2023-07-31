HamberMenu
Convene GST Council meeting at the earliest, Amit Mitra urges FM 

July 31, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha
Amit Mitra

Amit Mitra | Photo Credit: PTI

The GST Council should meet at the earliest to discuss ways to control frauds and simplify the regulations keeping in mind the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMES), said Amit Mitra, Principal Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

In a letter to the Union Finance Minister, Mr. Mitra said according to the Central government, ₹ 1.15 lakh crore of fraud were detected from GST invoices between 2018-19 and 2022-23.

Of the 69,426 GST identification numbers verified during the last two months, 30% were found to be non-existent. The amount of GST evasion detected during the last two months was ₹19,638 crore. Further, since the introduction of GST, 770 notifications and 191 circulars were issued, 129 CGST Rules and 75 sections of CGST Act were amended, and rates of 400 items and 100 services changed. Many MSMEs that registered with the GST were now considering deregistering.

The Finance Minister should convene a meeting of the GST Council to focus on these two issues, he said.

