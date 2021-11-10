Business

Contractors to get 75% funds under new rule

To address liquidity issues facing the construction sector, the government has framed rules that will allow for the release of 75% of the amount to contractors against a bank guarantee in cases where a department has challenged an arbitral award.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had in November 2019 permitted government departments to pay contractors 75% amount awarded to a contractor by a dispute settling arbitration panel.

This was to be done in cases where the arbitration award has been challenged.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2021 5:35:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/contractors-to-get-75-funds-under-new-rule/article37408356.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY