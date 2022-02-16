‘Consumption rising, but seeing stress’

Finance Ministry cites growth in personal loans as demand uptick marker; surge in gold loans reflects strain

Finance Ministry cites growth in personal loans as demand uptick marker; surge in gold loans reflects strain

The Finance Ministry asserted on Wednesday that consumption indicators pointed to a steady growth trajectory, with passenger vehicle sales returning to pre-pandemic levels in January and even two- and three-wheelers reporting month-on-month improvements in sales.

While the ministry cited a robust 14.3% growth in personal loans in December to posit a consumption demand uptick, it noted that an increase in loans against gold within this surge ‘may indicate a strain on individual incomes and cash flows’, adding that currency with the public had also increased.

“Private consumption will grow cautiously as precautionary demand for money will rise at every hint of a new infection,” the ministry said. “Private investment, helped by the complementary support of public investment in infrastructure, will continue to gain traction from the ethos of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” it added.

“Currency in circulation serves as indicator of holding cash for precautionary purposes. A similar pattern (observed amid the second COVID-19 wave) during April to June 2021 is observed at the end of 2021 when Omicron concerns began to arise. However, as the third wave recedes, currency with the public is expected to reduce following an uptick in consumption,” the ministry said in its monthly report on the economy.

“Once the uncertainty and anxiety caused by the virus recedes from people’s minds, consumption will pick up and the demand revival will then facilitate the private sector stepping in with investments to augment production to meet the rising demand. Barring external shocks — geopolitical and economic — this scenario should play out for the Indian economy in 2022-23,” the ministry concluded.

Although consumer durables and non-durables output fell year-on-year in December as per the Index of Industrial Production, the ministry said they grew by 13.9% and 6.6%, respectively, from November. Overall consumer durables output was up 20.4% during 2021-22, and non-durables production had risen 5.4%, it noted.

“The year-on-year contraction in December 2021 can be attributed to relatively high base during last year when both the indices had crossed their pre-pandemic levels,” it reasoned.