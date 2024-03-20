GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Consumption inequitable, not as weak as feared, says HSBC

Public investments still below pre-COVID levels as PSUs pull back outlays; premature to say India at cusp of a new private investment cycle

March 20, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

India’s investment upturn is being led by private real estate outlays rather than public capex, while consumption growth, which has been weak, may be revised upwards in the forthcoming official GDP numbers, HSBC’s research unit observed in a report on Wednesday, questioning the “dominant narrative” about the economy’s growth drivers.

While conceding that consumption growth is not equitable, with “top-of-the-pyramid” household spends rising faster than for those at the bottom of the pyramid, HSBC Global Research’s chief economist for India and Indonesia Pranjul Bhandari, asserted there were several reasons to believe consumption growth was not as slow as the national income estimates suggested.

“Consumer goods imports, personal services, and non-housing personal loans have been rising quickly. We believe the private consumption data will be revised up in subsequent GDP revisions,” she wrote in the report. However, even consumer staples were weak and a broad revival in private investments remained elusive, the international lender’s research arm indicated.

Stressing that the narrative of robust GDP being driven by public investment and early signs that private sector was opting to invest rather than consume, did not pass ‘the smell test’, Ms. Bhandari said higher consumption needed to kick in to spur confidence to invest. “In French revolution parlance, is it true that the Indian economy is eating cake while not being able to afford bread,” she asked rhetorically.

Despite the government ramping up capex, public sector firms were cutting back investments, leaving the overall public investment ratio below pre-pandemic levels, she said. “Instead, it is private investment that has risen, led by ‘dwellings and structures’. This chimes well with the rise in house sales and housing loan growth,” Ms. Bhandari pointed out.

However, an important component of investment — machinery and equipment — remained weak, so it would be “premature” to call it a “start of a new investment cycle”, she reckoned.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.