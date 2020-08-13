Consumers supported small businesses during lockdown: Survey

Local retail seems to have found support from consumers during COVID-19 with 60% preferring to engage with small businesses and online retailers over national retailers, and 75% saying that they support small businesses in their respective capacities, a survey released on Wednesday by Adobe conducted in Asia Pacific Region said.

“Among all countries surveyed, Indian consumers (88%) were the most likely to support small businesses,” it added.

During the lockdown, 58% of consumers increased their online shopping frequency while three quarters (74%) cited an intention to change their future shopping habits with Indian and Singaporean consumers reporting the strongest intention, the findings said.

With respect to categories, consumers reported an increase in purchase frequency for groceries (36% buying more) and media (26% buying more) while clothing (65% not buying or buying less) and home improvements (60% not buying or buying less) faced the steepest decline.

Despite COVID-19, close to three quarters of consumers surveyed opted to purchase groceries (70%), health/ beauty products (54%), and home improvements (52%) in-person, relying on home delivery for products such as food (61%) and books (55%).

As per the findings of the survey consumer priorities and concerns have changes during the lockdown. More than three-fifths of consumers (67%) expressed concern about the overall impact of the pandemic. Chief amongst these concerns were personal health (73%), job vulnerability (40%) and the economy (36%).

Nearly all consumers (94%) cited at least one positive aspect of being at home, with family time (49%) being reported most frequently. The same number cited at least one negative aspect wherein isolation (26%), and work-life balance (24%) were most common.

While almost all consumers (95%) surveyed are willing to wait out the continued restrictions, only 61% agree with the continued lockdown measures, signalling an eagerness to resume life per normal, the survey said.