Consumers most concerned over careers, children’s education: Titan study

Careers and children’s education are the most worrying factors of Indian consumers, found a maiden Consumer Sentiment Report released by Titan Company.

The study, carried across five metros and 14 small towns, found that some 66% of consumers living in metro cities had positive sentiments compared to their counterparts in smaller towns with 60%.

Air pollution, women’s safety and economic slowdown were the next biggest concerns that consumers reported.

Consumers from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai and small towns such as Patiala, Udaipur, Haridwar, Shimla, Durg, Dimapur, Darjeeling, Gandhinagar, Raigarh, Navsari, Guntur, Mysore, Vellore and Belgaum were interviewed for the study.

Respondents in metros said health of elders (47%), spending more time with families (47%) and improving mental well-being (45%) were critical. Going forward, these priorities will shift towards career and business growth (43%), increasing savings for future (42%) and focusing more on children’s education (40%), as per the study.

At the same, in smaller towns, the study found, consumers prioritised career and business growth (46%) followed by improving mental well-being (44%) and spending more time with family (44%).

In near future, the consumers from smaller towns want to focus more on children’s education (43%), savings for the future (42%) and they want to pick up a new skill (42%), found the Titan study.

The study was initiated to understand consumer sentiments at the closure of the year 2019, to gauge the likely spends in 2020 and also to get an idea about the current and future customer priorities and concerns, said Titan.