Consumer appliances brand Atomberg raises $86 mn from Temasek, Steadview Capital, others

May 29, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Fresh fund infusion would be used to boost manufacturing capabilities, support new product launches, deepen offline presence across key regions and consolidate Atomberg’s in the country’s consumer-appliance market

The Hindu Bureau

Atomberg, a consumer appliances brand, has raised $86 million in its Series C funding round led by Temasek and Steadview Capital, with participation from Trifecta Capital and existing investors Jungle Ventures and Inflexor Ventures, via a mix of primary and secondary issuances, the company said on Monday.

The fresh fund infusion would be used to boost manufacturing capabilities, support new product launches, deepen offline presence across key regions and consolidate Atomberg’s in the country’s consumer appliance market.

The company would expand offerings and introduce mixer grinders, the ‘Aris’ fan series and smart locks, in addition to enhancing R&D capabilities to launch various other newer products, it said in a statement. Atomberg was founded by technocrats and IIT Bombay alumni, Manoj Meena and Sibabrata Das.

