Construction tech firm Bandhoo raises ₹7.35 crore in pre-Series A funding round

March 01, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Venture Catalysts, an integrated incubator and early-stage investment firm, said it had led the pre-Series A funding round along with other investors for Bandhoo, a construction technology and services company, injecting ₹7.35 crore.

“Bandhoo’s mission to streamline construction processes aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering disruptive technological solutions in India,” said Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Director & MD, Venture Catalysts.

Prashant Gupta, co-founder of Bandhoo said, “We have built two very compelling solutions, which are getting rapidly adopted by large enterprises and SMEs in real estate and construction. We already have 20 developers, 10,000 material suppliers, 1 lakh contractors, and more than 2.5 lakh construction workers using Bandhoo.”

“This funding will help us continue our growth by enabling fresh capital to further invest in our tech product development,” he said.

Sridhar Sundaram, co-founder of Bandhoo, added, “Technology is a powerful lever for connecting India’s large construction market. With this fund-raise, we will finish building the digital infrastructure for Indian construction stakeholders.”

Bandhoo’s Pre-Series A funding round follows its earlier Seed round in June 2021, where the company had raised $1.5 million from Unitus, InfoEdge Ventures, and Bharat Innovation Fund.

