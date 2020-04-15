Business

Construction sector welcomes easing of curbs

MYSURU KARNATAKA 14/04/2020: Construction sector is in a quandary due to lockdown with no signs of an early revival. Photo:M.A.SRIRAM

MYSURU KARNATAKA 14/04/2020: Construction sector is in a quandary due to lockdown with no signs of an early revival.

Transport of men, materials allowed

The Centre’s decision to allow partial construction activity from April 20, mainly in rural parts of the country and non-COVID-19 hotspot areas, has been welcomed by the industry.

The revised guidelines also permit transportation of construction workers in dedicated vehicles and also transportation of construction materials to the work sites.

“This should help in resuming activities at most of our government and private sector projects. The projects that are away from the municipal areas would find it relatively easier to kick start the construction activities, a spokesperson for Shapooji & Pallonji Group, said.

The group believes that it would take a minimum of six months before the operations return to normal.

M. Murali, CMD, Shriram Properties Ltd., said, “This will help to solve the problems faced by the migrant blue collar workforce to a certain extent. We expect the government to ease the restrictions for urban areas as well in the coming days.”

