Conga opens Innovation and R&D Centre in Chennai

Conga, a global leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions, has expanded India operations by opening an Innovation and R&D Centre in Chennai.

With the opening of new facilities, Conga intends to grow its head count from the current 30 to 100 over the next two years, CEO Noel Goggin said in a statement.

Currently, Conga has 750 professionals in India and is expected to become a 1000+ company over the next two years. About 70% of the product and engineering team at Conga are in India, which includes a 32% women workforce across functions and business.