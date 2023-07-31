Concord Biotech IPO to open on Aug. 4; sets price band at ₹705-741 a share

July 31, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MUMBAI

Concord Biotech has fixed the price band for its maiden offer for sale at ₹705-741 per equity share with a face value of ₹1.

The initial public offering (IPO) of the company will open on Friday (August 4) for subscription and will close on Tuesday (August 8). Investors can bid for a minimum of 20 shares and in multiples of 20 shares thereafter. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale up to 20.92 million shares by Helix Investment Holdings Pte. Ltd. The offer also includes a reservation for a subscription by eligible employees.

The offer for sale will fetch ₹1,475.26 crore at the lower end and ₹1,550.59 crore at the upper end of the price band.