Workplaces assessed for health commitments 

December 14, 2022 10:33 am | Updated 10:33 am IST

More than 30 Indian and global companies were recognised for championing workplace health, at the annual healthy workplace conference organised by Arogya World, a non-profit organisation working to prevent non-communicable diseases.

The 2022 Healthy Workplace companies are: Mercedes-Benz, State Bank of India, Mumbai International Airport, Sony Entertainment Television, HCL, Tata Motors, Adecco, Coffee Board, Mikro Grafeio, Avian WE, LV Prasad Eye Hospital, Bagmane, RMZ - CBRE, Fresenius - Kabi, Garbha Gudi IVF Centre, Aprava (Jhajjar Power), CGI, Vedanta Limited (Jharsuguda), Cairn Oil & Gas, Bharat Aluminium Company Limited, Vedanta Limited (Lanjigarh), Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited, Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, Vedanta Ltd- Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business, Hindustan Zinc Limited, ESL Steel Limited, Sterlite Copper, Department of Tourism (Karnataka) and Quess Staffing.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, the programme undertakes rigorous assessment that involves interaction with health experts, where companies are evaluated on the basis of whether they are aligned with WHO guidelines. It primarily involves leadership engagement, physical health criteria (like healthy eating, tobacco cessation and physical activity), and also mental health criteria, says the release.

Arogya World also recognised five companies — Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro, Manipal Cigna, Indian Oil, and Haleon — for attaining the Platinum level, the highest level of honour defined for this programme and for demonstrating a data-driven culture of health. These companies stand for excellence in employee health, with demonstrated improvements in health metrics over time, making these companies true ambassadors of workplace health, the release adds.