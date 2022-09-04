Cyrus Mistry, former Tata Sons head, dies in car crash near Mumbai

Cyrus Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car

PTI Mumbai:
September 04, 2022 16:56 IST

Cyrus Pallonji Mistry, former chairman of Tata Group. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Pallonji Mistry was on Sunday killed in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, a police official said.

Mr. Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, he said.

Also read | Who is Cyrus Pallonji Mistry?

“The accident took place around 3.15 p.m., when Mr. Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident,” the police official said.

The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat.

More details will be obtained from them, the SP added.

A Kasa police station officer said the accident occurred at Charoti Naka on the Surya river bridge under the Kasa police station limits.

The body of Mistry has been shifted to the Kasa Rural Hospital for postmortem.

