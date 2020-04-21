Commodity derivative exchanges to revert to normal timings

Commodity derivative exchanges will revert to normal trade timings from April 23. As per exchange circulars, non-agri commodities that are referenced to the international market will trade from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.. Further, all other commodities would trade from 9 a.m. till 5 p.m. Bourses had curtailed trade timings with effect from March 30 on account of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Trading was allowed only from 9 a.m. till 5 p.m. as market participants had expressed difficulties due to long trading hours, especially with the nationwide lockdown in place.