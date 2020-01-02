Business

Committee of Creditors extends Jet’s EoI deadline

Recently, the NCLT, Mumbai, had granted 90 days’ extension for the resolution of Jet Airways case

Recently, the NCLT, Mumbai, had granted 90 days’ extension for the resolution of Jet Airways case   | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

‘Final extension before liquidation’

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Jet Airways (India) Ltd., at their seventh meeting held in Mumbai, approved a proposal to extend the deadline for accepting Expression of Interest (EoI) from interested parties to January 15, 2020 from the earlier January 6, 2020.

They have also decided that this would be the last extension of deadline, failing which liquidation proceedings will kick in.

Recently, the NCLT, Mumbai, had granted 90 days’ extension for the resolution of Jet Airways case.

A few more players other than the Synergy Group of Brazil are in the fray.

These include the Hinduja Group, Hyderabad-based ground handling company Turbo Aviation, and a Dubai-based fund.

In anticipation of a favourable news, Jet Airways stock on Tuesday closed with a gain of 4.99% at ₹32.60. The CoC also decided to get some of Jet Airways assets released and may have to make payment.

A member of the CoC said they discussed about the contours of releasing such assets. A European cargo service provider seized a Boeing 777-300 plane of Jet Airways at Amsterdam on account of non payment of dues and this aircraft may be released.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2020 10:13:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/committee-of-creditors-extends-jets-eoi-deadline/article30463456.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY