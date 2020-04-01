Business

Commercial vehicle sales fall off a cliff on COVID-19

Virus lockdown impacts operations

Commercial truck manufacturer Ashok Leyland has reported a 90% drop in its total international sales volume for the month of March 2020, following suspension of operations across its factories in the wake of COVID-19.

The flagship company of the Hinduja Group sold 2,179 vehicles in the domestic and international markets during March 2020, against 21,535 units sold in the year-earlier period.

In the case of medium and heavy commercial vehicles, the company’s sales dipped by 93% to 918 units and in buses by 62% to 913 units. Light commercial vehicle sales declined by 94% to 348 units.

Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle (CV) sales tumbled 90% to 5,336 units in March. For the full year, CV sales were down 34% to more than 3.1 lakh units.

Girish Wagh, president, commercial vehicles business unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Domestic sales in March 2020 [were]… deeply impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown as well as the planned transition to BS VI. Retail sales was significantly ahead of wholesales. Almost all BS IV vehicles in the ecosystem have been retailed; however, some await registration which was halted due to the lockdown.”

M&M’s sales of commercial vehicles fell 90% to 2,325 units in March 2020 as against 24,423 units in March 2019.

VE Commercial Vehicles — a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors — recorded sales of 1,499 units in March 2020 compared with 8,676 units in March 2019, a decline of 82.7% from a year earlier.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2020 10:30:01 PM



