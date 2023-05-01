ADVERTISEMENT

Commercial LPG prices slashed, 19 kg refill cheaper by over ₹171  

May 01, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Besides commercial LPG, the three oil companies also reduced the price of aviation turbine fuel by 2.45% as well as auto LPG effective

The Hindu Bureau

State-owned oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum on Monday reduced the prices of 19-kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder by more than ₹171, but left domestic LPG refills price unchanged.

It was the second consecutive month that the cylinder price was being revised downward, in a sign of softening international product prices. Yet, the two reductions were still not enough to offset the steep, more-than-₹350 increase effected on March 1 in the price of the cylinders meant for use by commercial establishments, primarily eateries, restaurants and tea stalls.

Consequent to the latest reduction, 19-kg commercial LPG refill costs ₹1,856.50 each in Delhi as against ₹2,028; ₹1,960.50 (₹2,132) in Kolkata; ₹1,808.50 (₹1,980) in Mumbai; and ₹2,021.50 (₹2,192.50) in Chennai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides commercial LPG, the three oil companies, who between them command a lion’s share of the market for petroleum products in India, also reduced the price of aviation turbine fuel (jet fuel) by 2.45% as well as auto LPG effective May 1. In Delhi, ATF now costs ₹95,935.34 per kl.

Domestic 14.2 kg LPG refill prices were last revised on March 1, when the cylinder turned dearer by ₹50 each.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US