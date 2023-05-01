Commercial LPG prices slashed, 19 kg refill cheaper by over ₹171  

May 01, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

State-owned oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum on Monday reduced the prices of 19-kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder by more than ₹171, but left domestic LPG refills price unchanged.

It was the second consecutive month that the cylinder price was being revised downward, in a sign of softening international product prices. Yet, the two reductions were still not enough to offset the steep, more-than-₹350 increase effected on March 1 in the price of the cylinders meant for use by commercial establishments, primarily eateries, restaurants and tea stalls.

Consequent to the latest reduction, 19-kg commercial LPG refill costs ₹1,856.50 each in Delhi as against ₹2,028; ₹1,960.50 (₹2,132) in Kolkata; ₹1,808.50 (₹1,980) in Mumbai; and ₹2,021.50 (₹2,192.50) in Chennai.

Besides commercial LPG, the three oil companies, who between them command a lion’s share of the market for petroleum products in India, also reduced the price of aviation turbine fuel (jet fuel) by 2.45% as well as auto LPG effective May 1. In Delhi, ATF now costs ₹95,935.34 per kl.

Domestic 14.2 kg LPG refill prices were last revised on March 1, when the cylinder turned dearer by ₹50 each.