Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by ₹171.5

May 01, 2023 10:11 am | Updated 10:40 am IST - New Delhi

This is the second straight reduction in rates

Agencies

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Commercial LPG prices on May 1 were cut by ₹171.5 per 19kg in line with softening international trend.

A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs ₹1,856.5 in Delhi, according to State-owned oil companies.

Prices were cut by ₹91.5 per 19-kg cylinder on April 1.

Petroleum and oil marketing companies had on March 1 this year hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by ₹50 per unit.

The prices of the commercial cylinders were reduced the last time in September 1 last year by ₹91.50.

On August 1, 2022, too, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced by ₹36. Prior to that, on July 6, rates for the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder were cut by ₹8.5 per unit. 

