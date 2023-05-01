Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by ₹171.5

Commercial LPG prices on May 1 were cut by ₹171.5 per 19kg in line with softening international trend.
A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs ₹1,856.5 in Delhi, according to State-owned oil companies.
This is the second straight reduction in rates.
Prices were cut by ₹91.5 per 19-kg cylinder on April 1.
Petroleum and oil marketing companies had on March 1 this year hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by ₹50 per unit.
The prices of the commercial cylinders were reduced the last time in September 1 last year by ₹91.50.
On August 1, 2022, too, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced by ₹36. Prior to that, on July 6, rates for the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder were cut by ₹8.5 per unit.
