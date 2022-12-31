Collinson eyes growth of Priority Pass programme in key markets of India, China

December 31, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Mumbai

Priority Pass, the airport lounge and experiences programme owned and operated by Collinson globally, is set to grow in key markets of India and China, a top executive said.

“We provide travellers with access to 1,300 airport lounges and travel experiences in over 650 airports in 148 countries,” said Todd Handcock, president, Asia Pacific, Collinson.

“We will continue to expand into key hubs and locations – both with more lounges and a variety of experiences,” he added.

“Our aim is to do this in the busiest locations as well as in growth markets such as India and China,” he further said.

Now, through Priority Pass, “members can arrange an airport transfer or hire a car , book a spa treatment , get food delivered to their gate and access daily exercise routines from anywhere,” he said.

Collinson has been operating in India for more than 16 years and the company has grown ‘significantly’, he said.

“In 2022, we launched Priority Pass Access India, a dedicated domestic lounge experience programme that enables eligible cardholders to enter 54 lounges and lounge alternatives across major cities in India by simply tapping or swiping their payment card,” he said.

He said though Indian airports were expected to record a significant rise in the number of air-passengers in the coming years, several challenges remained.

“As we set foot into a post-COVID world with easing restrictions, the travel ecosystem continues to be in a state of flux,” he said.

“The pandemic has changed the travel experience and has also accelerated a shift in traveller behaviour and expectations where travellers today [seek] safe, seamless, and personalised travel experiences,” he added.