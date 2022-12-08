Collins Aerospace to invest $200 mn in India, to hire 2,000 people in five years

December 08, 2022 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Stephen Timm

North Carolina-based Collins Aerospace said it would invest $200 million to expand operations in India and would also hire 2,000 people in the next five years.

“We are on course for planned investments of over $200 million in engineering and manufacturing capabilities and hire an additional 2,000 highly skilled employees in the Indian aerospace and defence sector over the next five years,” said Stephen Timm, president, Collins Aerospace.

India was an important market to the global growth and investment strategy of all Raytheon Technologies’ (parent company) businesses, and the advanced infrastructure and talent pool would help drive the country’s contributions as a global leader in aerospace and defence, he said.

Given that the Indian aerospace & defence (A&D) market is projected to reach $70 billion by 2030, the expansion provided an opportunity to collaborate and innovate cutting edge solutions in the A&D space. It would also provide additional STEM-based opportunities in the country to nurture local talent, the company said. The company opened a global engineering & tech centre and a new India operations centre in Bengaluru on Thursday.

