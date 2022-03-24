Colliers appoints Kanchana Krishnan as MD, Chennai

Ms. Krishnan has close to two decades of experience in the commercial real estate industry in Chennai.

March 24, 2022 11:01 IST

Kanchana is a ground-breaker in a traditionally male-dominated industry: Colliers

Bengaluru

Professional services and investment management firm Colliers announced the appointment of Kanchana Krishnan as Managing Director, Chennai, with immediate effect, on Thursday.

Ms. Krishnan has close to two decades of experience in the commercial real estate industry in Chennai and had held leadership roles at Knight Frank, Cushman & Wakefield and recently at JLL India and advised some of the leading global occupiers, owners, and investors on their real estate strategies, as per a statement from Colliers.

Advertising

Advertising

In her new assignment with Colliers, Ms. Krishnan would strengthen the company’s existing transaction service lines in Chennai and identify opportunities to introduce new service line specialisations by hiring and developing the best industry talent, said the release.

Ramesh Nair, CEO, India & Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers said: “Kanchana is a ground-breaker in a traditionally male-dominated industry and increasing the number of women in leadership roles is a priority at Colliers.’‘

“We are at an exciting phase where real estate markets are witnessing a tectonic shift in the way we look at the built environment, and these shifts are going to shape the Indian real estate market like never before,’‘ said Ms. Krishnan.