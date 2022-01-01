Collaboration mining, insight velocity among leading BI trends in 2022: Qlik India

MUMBAI

01 January 2022 21:32 IST

Among the trends that will dominate business intelligence (BI) market in 2022 is “Collaboration Mining,” said a top executive.

“There has been a significant rise in the adoption of productivity apps owing to remote working and this will only grow as the hybrid working model continues to be adapted post pandemic,” said Varun Babbar, Managing Director, Qlik India.

“With auditing gradually becoming one of the prime focus areas for employers to map employee’s behaviour and actions, collaboration data will become a part of the data tracked and assessed by leaders of organisations,” he added.

This will enable them to make decisions with high trust, providing crucial auditability and boosting trust with multiple stakeholders, Mr. Babbar said.

Another trend “Insight Velocity,” he said, would bring cost into focus.

“As cloud data warehouses and lakes have been broadly adopted, they have opened up the opportunity to live-query huge amounts of data directly. But when businesses use this technique, they can end up with runaway cloud compute costs,” he said.

“On the data integration side, businesses should be able to choose between continuously updating and merging data (incurring higher compute costs) and doing an aggregate view (with lower costs),” he added.

And from an analytics perspective, they should be able to choose between live-query (higher compute costs) and in-memory exploration, which can be both faster and cheaper, Mr. Babbar said.

“By mapping out their unique needs, organisations can and will have to figure out how to raise the right queries in the right places,” he said.

He said “Application Automation”, yet another trend, would trigger action in 2022.

“The Application Programming Interface (API) economy has gradually opened newer ways for businesses, partners, customers, and even competitors to work together in interwoven joint initiatives powered by API integrations,” he said.

“This makes the buy-versus-build decision less relevant, instead presenting the opportunity to assemble apps and orchestrate actions. Application automation is a strongly emerging area that removes the need to code these integrations, making the opportunity much more accessible to a wider variety of actors,” Mr. Babbar said.

He said application automation would become more common due to the widespread adoption of SaaS applications and the increasing ease of automating actions in apps through API.