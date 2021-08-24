Colgate rolls out toothpaste variants in recyclable tubes

MUMBAI

20:10 IST

Colgate-Palmolive has introduced recyclable tubes for it’s Active Salt and Vedshakti variants of toothpaste in a step to achieve 100% recyclability across its oral-care portfolio in India.

Other brands in its portfolio will follows suit, Colgate-Palmolive said, adding it was the first oral care brand to roll out such an initiative at scale.

“The new tube is soft, squeezable and recyclable without compromising on key product attributes like taste, which consumers love and have enjoyed for decades,” it said.

This initiative has been possible with the partnership of EPL Ltd., it added.

“We hope that all toothpaste manufacturers will meet recycling standards for their tubes in order to maximise the positive impact it can have on all of us,” said Ram Raghavan, MD, Colgate-Palmolive India.