Colgate-Palmolive introduces Vedshakti Oil Pulling

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. has expanded its Naturals portfolio with the introduction of Vedshakti Oil Pulling, a centuries-old practice in Ayurveda combined with its oral care expertise, known to offer benefits in oral health.

Oil pulling is a simple method of swishing oil in the mouth for a few minutes upon waking up.

Arvind Chintamani, vice-president, marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd said,“Vedshakti Oil Pulling is an antioxidant rich blend of 5 oils that everyone should add to their daily health regimen and enjoy a plethora of benefits.”

“Together with the Vedshakti toothpaste and Vedshakti Mouth Protect Spray, we are now providing a range of oral care solutions that help keep your mouth clean and detoxified to help you stay healthy,” he added.

