Colgate-Palmolive (India) Q2 PAT rises 16% to ₹395 crore

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. for the second quarter ended September 30 reported 16.2% growth in net profit to ₹395.1 crore compared with ₹340.1 crore in the year-earlier period. This includes one-off credit related to interest on income tax refunds received during the quarter.

Net sales income for the quarter increased 10% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,609.2 crore with all parts of portfolio reporting strong consistent growth momentum, the company said in a filing.

The board has declared interim dividend of ₹24 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each for the financial year 2024-25. The total dividend payout to the shareholders will be ₹653 crore and will be paid on and from November 21, 2024.

Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director & CEO, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd, said, “We expect continued difficult market conditions but remain committed to leverage our very strong profit and loss which allows us to continue to invest behind superior products and advertising while we maintain our focus on ensuring better oral health for everyone in India.”

Advertising spend increased by 17.8% in the current quarter compared with the same period last year, with increased support behind both brand and category development actions. At the same time, the company said it had increased the investment behind delivering superior products to consumers.

