Cold chain start-up Celcius raises $4.5 mn in bridge funding

Celcius Logistics Solutions Private Ltd., a cold chain marketplace start-up, said it had raised $4.5 million in a bridge funding round with Mumbai Angels, Supply Chain Labs, Endurance Capital, VCats, Keiretsu Forum, Huddle, EVAN and others.

This round is part of the larger Series A funding that the brand is aiming to close for $10 million in the coming months, the firm said.

“The newly acquired funds will allow us to stay on the momentum of scaling up our operations across the country. We plan on expanding our reach to over 500 cities, and to support the country by transporting COVID-19 vaccines and other essential perishables to remote locations,” said Swarup Bose, founder and CEO, Celcius.

The firm said it would also allocate some ‌funds towards technology, sales and operations team and development programmes to aid small-scale and regional transporters across the country.