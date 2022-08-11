Business

Coir exports grew 14.8% in 2021-2022

Exporters should focus on value addition, says Coir Board Chairman D. Kuppuramu.

Coir exports in 2021-2022 were worth ₹ 4,340.05 crore, registering 14.8% growth in value compared with 2020-2021, according to the Coir Board.

In terms of quantity, exports grew 6.2% to 12.34 lakh tonnes against 11.63 lakh tonnes, D. Kuppuramu, Chairman of the Board, said in an interview.

“There is a demand in the overseas market for agro-based products from India,” he said. “Our exporters should focus on value addition. That is what the Board is focusing on,” he said. Value added products contributed to 33% of the exports last financial year.

Coir pith exports were worth ₹2,259.18 crores and tufted mats ₹ 1,001.15 crore. Coir fibre exports had reduced because of lower imports by China.

The Board expected coir exports to surpass ₹5,000 crore this fiscal. “The industry should prioritise value added products. Price realisation will also be better for such products,” he said.


