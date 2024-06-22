Coimbatore’s Propel acquires stake in Ireland-based Omega

Propel Industries in Coimbatore has acquired a major stake in Omega Crushing and Screening of Ireland to expand its market presence in the European market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senthil Kumar Varadharajan, Managing Director of Propel Industries, said in a press release that the collaboration with Omega will enhance product development and accelerate its introduction of state-of-the-art crushing and screening solutions, especially in the European market.

The joint efforts will focus on developing a new range of products, including eco-friendly and energy-efficient solutions, tailored to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

According to Colin Daly, Sales Director of Omega Crushing and Screening, the extensive distribution networks of Propel and Omega will be leveraged to expand the market reach of both brands. The Northern Ireland factory facility of Omega will serve as a parts hub serving the European and American markets for both Propel and Omega, the statement said.

According to a source in Propel, it will initially look at assembling some machines in the Ireland plant for the European market and also for after sales service.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.