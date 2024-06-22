GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore’s Propel acquires stake in Ireland-based Omega

Propel will initially look at assembling some machines in the Ireland plant for the European market and also for after sales service.

Published - June 22, 2024 03:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Propel Industries in Coimbatore has acquired a major stake in Omega Crushing and Screening of Ireland to expand its market presence in the European market.

Senthil Kumar Varadharajan, Managing Director of Propel Industries, said in a press release that the collaboration with Omega will enhance product development and accelerate its introduction of state-of-the-art crushing and screening solutions, especially in the European market.

The joint efforts will focus on developing a new range of products, including eco-friendly and energy-efficient solutions, tailored to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

According to Colin Daly, Sales Director of Omega Crushing and Screening, the extensive distribution networks of Propel and Omega will be leveraged to expand the market reach of both brands. The Northern Ireland factory facility of Omega will serve as a parts hub serving the European and American markets for both Propel and Omega, the statement said.

According to a source in Propel, it will initially look at assembling some machines in the Ireland plant for the European market and also for after sales service.

